True claim: Roadway checkpoints established at Florida-Georgia state line in response to coronavirus

Videos posted on social media make the claim that state troopers have set up roadway checkpoints at the Florida-Georgia state line. The posts on social media make the further claim that this was done in an effort to respond to the coronavirus ( here ; here ).

One user who uploaded video footage of roadway traffic wrote, “apparently checkpoints to stop people from hotspot locations from coming into Florida…”

Different iterations of this claim say that the location of the checkpoint in the video is on the south-bound lanes of Interstate 95, which Reuters confirmed as plausible by geolocation (St Mary’s river and shoulders labelled “agricultural check points” off the I-95 can be seen here and on Google Earth tiny.cc/4hj6lz ).

The claim is mostly accurate. On March 27, 2020 Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing the establishment of checkpoints on roadways entering the state ( here ).

A press release by the state’s Department of Transportation on the enforcement of the governor’s executive order states:

“Effective immediately, motorists who are traveling from areas with substantial community spread including Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, will be required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to Florida or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter, and should be prepared for additional monitoring by DOH to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Executive Order 20-86 does not apply to persons performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response, or persons involved in any commercial activity, including individuals that live in Georgia and commute to work in Florida”, ( here ).

The document also states that incoming travelers will be required to complete a traveler form with contact information and trip details.

Florida’s Department of Health confirmed over 6,000 coronavirus cases statewide as of March 31, 2020, ( here ).

VERDICT

True: An executive order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has established roadway checkpoints at state lines to combat the spread of coronavirus. Motorists coming from areas with “substantial community spread” are required to isolate for 14 days (or for the time of their visit, if shorter) and are required to give contact and trip details.

