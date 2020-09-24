Fact check: Flour is an ineffective and potentially harmful treatment for burns

Over 180,000 social media users are sharing posts claiming flour can be used to relieve pain and prevent red marks and blistering from burns. This claim is false – several burn specialists told Reuters that flour is not recommended as a treatment for burns.

The posts ( here , here ) say, “[…] my hand went into the boiling water…!! […] I put my hand in the bag of flour for 10 mins, pulled it out and did not even have a red mark or a blister & absolutely NO PAIN. […] Keep a bag of flour in your fridge and you will be happy you did! Flour has heat absorbent property and also has a strong antioxidant property, thus it helps in burn patients if applied within 15 minutes.”

Posts with almost exactly the same text have been circulating since at least 2011 (here).

Dr Justin Gillenwater, Medical Director at the Burn Center at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center (dhs.lacounty.gov/lacusc/) told Reuters via email that “Flour should absolutely not be applied to any burn wound at any time. Flour will NOT help cool the burn and may lead to an increased risk of infection.” He added that “the flour may be painful and difficult to clean off the burn site and may make diagnosis of the size and depth of the burn difficult.”

Dr Sam Mandell, a burn care specialist at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and an associate professor of surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine (here), also told Reuters via email that the flour could be painful to clean off wounds and that there is no evidence to support flour as a treatment for burns. He added that “when disbursed as fine dust, flour is flammable and should be kept away from ignition sources.”

Jeffrey W. Shupp, MD, FACS, director of the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. (here) told Reuters via email that adding flour is not recommended as it may make it harder to heal the wound: “It obscures the wound bed [making] it difficult to assess the injury. It also could accelerate the proliferation of bacteria increasing the chances for wound infection.”

Henry Schiller, MD, a surgeon specialising in burns from the non-profit academic medical centre, the Mayo Clinic (here), agreed that flour would make the job of medical professionals dealing with the burn more difficult and should therefore not be put on burns. He told Reuters via email that the “flour would need to be cleansed off a burn as it would interfere with the ability to apply temporary skin substitutes, which may be needed to help heal superficial wounds.”

The World Health Organisation and the Mayo Clinic advise that burns should be treated with cool running water to reduce the temperature of the burn and that rings and other tight items should be removed immediately before swelling. They say that more severe burns may require urgent medical treatment ( here , here ).

VERDICT

False. Several burn specialists confirmed that flour should not be used to treat burns as it will not help cool the burn and may cause additional pain, lead to an increased risk of infection and make it more difficult for a medical professional to assess and treat the wound.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .