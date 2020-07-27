Fact check: Footage does show George Floyd’s tattoo during arrest

Shared over 4,400 times on Facebook, posts wrongly allege George Floyd had no visible tattoos on his chest at the time of his arrest, implying the man being arrested and Floyd are different people. This claim is false.

Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A sample post reads: “So you all think all of this isn’t a setup? I don’t believe in any of what is going on. Kind of funny how it always happens during election year...so I’ll leave this here for you to decide for yourself...first photo is straight from George Floyd’s Facebook page...”

Posts with the claim on Facebook and Twitter are visible here , here , here and here .

Most iterations of the claim display two cropped images of George Floyd. The image on the left, visible here , was originally posted by Floyd’s former partner Christina Unique Dawson ( here )

The image on the right appears to be a screenshot of the security camera video youtu.be/VDd5GlrgvsE that shows the initial moments of George Floyd’s arrest (exact moment ( youtu.be/VDd5GlrgvsE?t=281 , see on-screen timestamp 20:38:03).

While it is less visible (slightly pixeled) in the exact frame featured in the screengrab, further moments of the footage show Floyd’s tattoo as he comes closer to the camera. ( bit.ly/2DcgMco , bit.ly/32Z04IA , bit.ly/30PVxp8 ).

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked a similar claim on the footage of George Floyd’s arrest here .

VERDICT

False. George Floyd’s tattoo is visible in videos of his arrest.

