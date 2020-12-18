Fact check: A Freedom of Information response was from an NHS trust with specialist services

Facebook users are sharing an email from a National Health Service (NHS) trust that says none of its patients without pre-existing medical conditions have died from COVID-19. The Freedom of Information (FOI) response from the NHS in the screenshot is real, but the answer only referred to patients in a specialist NHS trust and does not represent figures for the whole of the region.

The screenshot, which shows a response from the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, has been widely shared on social media.

One such example (here) is accompanied by the caption: “Freedom Of Information Request To The NHS reveals that NO ONE Without Any Preexisting Medical Conditions Has Died From #COVID19”.

The response in the screenshot reads in part: “Further to your Freedom of Information request in respect of Covid only death count, please find a response from the Trust below.

“The number of people who have died from Covid 19, without any pre existing medical conditions?

“None.”

The Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust responded to inquiries from Reuters by email to say that the Trust provides adult specialist mental health, addiction, learning disability and community health services.

They said: “The information provided in the letter of response relates to patients in our Trust (Mersey Care) and does not represent figures for the whole of Liverpool or Merseyside.”

The trust also said that it does not run services that would be expected to treat acutely ill Covid-19 patients, such as intensive care units, emergency departments, or respiratory units. It added that due to the nature of their services, “a high percentage of patients” would already have a pre-existing condition.

A UK government dashboard (here) records the number of COVID-19-related deaths by two means: deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test and deaths with COVID-19 on the individual’s death certificate. These are broken down by region. In Liverpool, 926 deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

It is the case that certain medical conditions increase the risk that an individual may die after becoming infected with COVID-19, but this is not to say those individuals would have died anyway, nor is it correct that only individuals with pre-existing medical conditions have died. Reuters Fact Check has previously examined this issue (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. An NHS that does not run emergency, intensive care or respiratory units, and which serves many patients with pre-existing conditions, was asked about the number of people without pre-existing conditions who had died of COVID-19 in their care, which was zero.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here (here) .