Fact check: British minister didn't post ‘gloating’ tweet about millions of people using food banks

A screenshot of a tweet said to show UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock praising a ministerial colleague for helping at a food bank and saying “millions more” will be using food banks in the next few years is not an authentic post.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The screenshot, from July 24, shows a Twitter account using the name Matt Hancock along with the same profile picture as the health secretary’s verified page. In the post, the user praises Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a “fantastic effort” working at a food bank. It goes on to say that food banks are providing a “vital service” for millions of people in the UK, with “millions more projected to use them in the coming years”.

“That’s why we have made food banks exempt from face masks for those who cannot afford both masks & food,” the post adds. Included underneath is a selfie of Raab at a facility in Surrey.

This screenshot has since been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter by people criticising Hancock for “gloating” over the number of people being forced to rely on charities for basic food supplies ( here , here , here , here , here ).

While the selfie of Raab at a food bank is an authentic picture from July 24 ( here ), the Hancock tweet alongside it is not. The tweet was posted from a parody account, and not from the health secretary himself.

The tweet appears to have originated from an account with the handle @MattHannot, to which a number of the replies in a July 24 thread ( here ) are addressed. That Twitter account is no longer active.

VERDICT

False. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not tweet to say millions more people would be using food banks in the coming years, nor that food bank users would be exempt from wearing masks.

