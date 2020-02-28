False claim: Fox News laughs at Matt Gaetz for filing complaint against Nancy Pelosi over speech rip

A post here on the Facebook page “Americans Against the Tea Party” claims that "even Fox News is laughing" at Republican Representative Matt Gaetz for filing ethics charges against Nancy Pelosi for ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump’s speech at State of The Union 2020. The post, which features an article here published by bipartisanreport.com, has over 125 shares and 1221 reactions, as of February 7, 2020.

This claim isn’t quite true. The article which states that Fox News host Laura Ingraham “laughed at Gaetz’s letter” is referencing an interview (publicly available youtu.be/zQdjKON3LhE) Ingraham had with Gaetz on February 6 2020, in which Gaetz talked about his plan to file an ethics probe against Nancy Pelosi. In the article, the Bipartisan Report misquoted Ingraham claiming that she said:

“Well, it’s not really a formal record because it’s a copy of the speech that the President signed... This is cute, but it’s not going to work”.

This is an incomplete quote which makes it sound as if she meant these statements herself. She was actually quoting others in both cases. This is what she said:

“Well, you don’t have the majority of the house. I heard today that, ‘well it is not really a formal record, because it is a copy of the speech the President signed’. I’ve heard some murmurs that ‘this is cute but is not really going to work’.”

Ingraham did not laugh at Gaetz’s letter or his actions nor during the rest of the clip, as suggested in the Facebook post and text of the article. She did say that the copy of the speech “is not really a formal record” and that the filing of an ethics complaint is “cute but is not really going to work”, but she said so quoting what she had heard, not as statements of her own.

Therefore, this Facebook post is false, as Laura Ingraham did not laugh at Matt Gaetz for filing an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi, nor did Fox News. The featured article is partly false: while it is referencing an authentic interview and Gaetz really is prosecuting Pelosi for ripping up the SOTU speech, Ingraham never laughed at Gaetz’s letter as suggested, and her words were taken out of context.

VERDICT

Partly false: Gaetz is attempting to prosecute Pelosi, but Fox News did not laugh at him