Fact check: Fabricated Fox News article about Biden’s ‘new agriculture licensing policies’

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot online of an alleged Fox News article about President Joe Biden’s new agriculture policies. The image was digitally altered to include the headline: “Biden admin to confiscate farm equipment, ‘hoarded food’ under new agriculture licensing policies”

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post’s description here reads: “DO NO make this a political fight but can someone explain this to me?! He is tired of farmers hoarding crops?! What does that even mean? And how is this going to even happen?! *just to clarify I do not care what side of the fence your on, I’m just looking for some sort of answer for this?”

The headline in the screenshot reads: “Biden admin to confiscate farm equipment, ‘hoarded food’ under new agriculture licensing policies”. It is followed by: “The future of agriculture is a top concern”.

A search of the article’s title on the Fox News website here brings up no results and the article is not listed under the work of the writer shown in the screenshot here .

Fox News confirmed to Reuters via email that the image in the claim is an edited screenshot of a Fox News page.

Joe Biden’s plan for rural America can be seen here joebiden.com/rural-plan/ .

VERDICT

False. The screenshot has been edited to include a fabricated headline and text; it does not show a real Fox News article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .