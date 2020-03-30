False claim: Video shows healthcare workers celebrating France discovered the vaccine for coronavirus

Shared 157 times as of March 30, 2020, a Facebook post shows a video of medical workers walking out of a clinic and applauding on the sidewalk amid police lights and sirens. The caption says, “Breaking News: Apparently, France has discovered the vaccine for Corona virus. Many jubilate to hear the wonderful news!” ( here ) This claim is false.

The video does not show hospital workers in France, as the video’s caption says. It was filmed in Spain. The video in the false claim includes a TikTok logo but it remains unclear who originally filmed the footage.

The video actually shows the Clinical and Provincial Hospital of Barcelona. At the start of the video, the words “Hospital Clinic” are visible on the glass doors. Located at 170 Carrer de Villarroel, the clinic can be viewed on Google Street View ( www.google.com/maps/@41.3890117,2.1516002,3a,75y,304.99h,80.85t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sc5IeUB5wWhrpssZwxrxywQ!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo3.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3Dc5IeUB5wWhrpssZwxrxywQ%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D262.29077%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i16384!8i8192 ), with the same street surroundings visible in the clinic’s proximity on Google as in the video.

Footage of the same clinic and a similar scene from a different angle can be found on NBC News who say, “Citizens of Barcelona expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the efforts being made by doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 at Hospital Clinic, the city’s main hospital. The daily tribute to health workers during the ongoing health crisis in Spain takes place at 8 p.m. throughout the country.” ( here ) Based on the number of workers outside the clinic in the NBC video, it is probable that it was filmed during this nightly ritual.

The claim that France has discovered the vaccine for coronavirus is also false. As stated here on the World Health Organization (WHO) website, “To date, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019...Possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments are under investigation. They are being tested through clinical trials. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat COVID-19.”

The French biomedical research agency INSERM announced on March 22, 2020 that it would coordinate a clinical trial including at least 800 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in France ( here ). Planning to include 3,200 European patients from Belgium, France, Germany Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, INSERM says the trial will “complement the data that will be collected as part of another international clinical trial that will soon begin under the auspices of the World Health Organization, called Solidarity.”

VERDICT

False: This video shows hospital workers in Spain, not France. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19.

