Fact check: Images of newspaper front pages sharing vaccine misinformation are fake

Images showing British newspaper front pages seemingly featuring debunked misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines have circulated online. However, these front pages are not real.

The photos were uploaded on Feb. 16 and appeared to show newspapers dated from the same day. The alleged headlines read: ‘Panorama Exposed: World Doctors Alliance Reveal Truth’ and ‘Moderna admits – it’s not a vaccine!’, ‘Vaccine danger warning’ and ‘Pfizer Whistleblower warns jab is experimental’ (here).

The images were posted with a caption criticising the government and pharmaceutical companies.

These front pages are fabricated. They were originally posted by a social media user with the caption: “Now these are the headlines I would LOVE to see!” (here). The real headlines from the newspapers featured, the Express, Metro and Mirror, from Feb. 16 can be found here , here and here .

Two of the fake front pages criticised a recent documentary produced by the BBC’s Panorama team investigating anti-vaxxers (here), while other headlines repeated debunked claims that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are not real vaccines (here) and that the vaccines are unsafe (here and here).

VERDICT

False. These front pages sharing bogus claims about COVID-19 vaccines were faked.

