Fact check: Photo shows frozen boats in Geneva, Switzerland in 2005, not Texas in 2021

A photo of boats in a harbor that are completely covered in a thick coating of ice has been circulating on social media, with users claiming that it shows Texas during the deadly winter storm of February 2021. This claim is false: the photo shows boats in Geneva, Switzerland, and was taken on Jan. 29, 2005.

The posts (here , here , here) show a photo of frozen boats alongside captions including “Texas”, “Wow Kemah Texas, never seen boats in the water frozen” and “A friend in Galveston, Tx just sent this my way. Damn!”

In mid-February 2021 Texas was hit by a rare winter storm that left at least 21 people dead and millions without power (here).

The photo shared in the social media posts appears to have been published by Jean-Pierre Scherrer on the photo hosting site PBase, as seen here . According to Scherrer, the photo was taken on Jan. 29, 2005 in Geneva, Switzerland.

It appears as part of a collection taken after a winter storm, visible here . Replying to a user that asked in the comments section at the bottom of the page, “Have you ever found out who the photographer was? It would be nice to give credit,” Scherrer posted, “Don’t you know how to read? My name appears on every image, as well on top left of THIS PAGE! … or are you trying to make a joke?”

Reuters was able to extract the Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) data (here) from the photo (also available on the PBase website here ) to confirm that it was taken on Jan. 29, 2005, as the post author claims. The camera make and model in the EXIF data also matches the description with the photo on the PBase page (here). No geographical location was visible in the EXIF data.

The last photos in a photo blog here , also reportedly of the Geneva ice storm of 2005, are similar to Scherrer’s photos, with similar shape and size buildings in the background.

Local newspaper, Tribune de Geneve, recounted the freezing of 2005 in an article written in 2015, visible here .

Scherrer did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters has recently debunked other false claims related to the Texas winter storm (here).

VERDICT

False. The photo was taken in January 2005 in Geneva, Switzerland, not Texas in 2021.

