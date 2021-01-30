Fact check: Video clip of an American investor discussing GameStop shares has been edited

A video showing American investor Leon Cooperman speaking in a TV news interview has been shared thousands of times on social media. However, the short video includes Cooperman’s comments on two separate issues, made at different points in his interview. In the edited version shared on social media, they are presented in a way that could mislead viewers.

In both of the clips, a headline on the news banner reads: “Reddit users spark volatility in stocks like GameStop, AMC.”

The interview was part of a Fast Money Halftime Report segment on the news channel CNBC, and can be seen in full here .

A 16-second edit of this segment, which gained thousands of interactions via a tweet (here), features Cooperman saying: “The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is: people are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government.” Then, a second clip begins: ”And this ‘fair share’ is a bullshit concept. It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people and, you know, I think it’s inappropriate. We all got to work together and pull together.”

An article featured on CNBC’s website (here) gives context to the first comment. Cooperman said that he did not fault people who had bought GameStop shares, though he predicted that the strategy would not end well for them.

The full quote from the first clip at this part of the interview reads: “It’s all interconnected, it’s all interconnected. The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is: people are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government, basically trading for no commissions and no interest rates. I’m not saying they’re stupid. Show me a guy with a good record consistently, and I’ll show you a smart guy.” It starts around 28:52 in CNBC’s full Fast Money Halftime Report episode.

The second clip comes from later in the interview (starting around 32:16 of the episode), as Cooperman responded to comments by Democrats that wealthy people would have to pay a “fair share”, a term used by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Senate testimony the previous week. She had said: “Biden will require corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share.”

Cooperman’s full response here was: “I hate that expression [‘fair share’] with a passion. What does ‘fair share’ mean? I’ve said on your program numerous times, I’m willing to work six months a year for the government, six months for myself, which means a marginal tax rate of 50%. You live in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, you’re already well past that. And this ‘fair share’ is a bullshit concept. It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people and, you know, I think it’s inappropriate. We all got to work together and pull together.”

VERDICT

Missing context. Two quotes by Leon Cooperman were edited together in such a way that made some understand he was speaking on one subject. Cooperman said that he did not condemn people who had invested in GameStop shares. Later in the interview he reacted angrily to the term “fair share” used in relation to wealthy people paying more taxes.

