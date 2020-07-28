Fact check: United States did not deport 16,000 MS-13 gang members

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A post shared over 1,700 times on Facebook shows a picture of prison inmates stripped to their underwear pressed tightly together in formation, accompanied by the claim that 16,000 members of the international criminal gang MS-13 have been deported from the United States. The claim is false and is not supported by the photo. Both the 16,000 figure and the image include members of multiple gangs, not just MS-13.

The Facebook post ( here ) reads: “Not in the mainstream media. 16,000 MS13 gang members rounded up and shipped out of the United States. Draining the swamp.”

On July 15, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a security briefing: “In the last three years, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has deported over 16,000 gang members and arrested over 2,000 members of MS-13” ( here ). The Enforcement and Removal Operations Report from ICE for the fiscal year (FY) 2019 shows that from FY 2017 to FY 2019 there were 16,765 removals of known or suspected gang members ( tinyurl.com/yxndncer ). In FY 2018 1,332 of the 5,872 gang members removed were from MS-13 ( www.ice.gov/features/gangs ). This implies that the remaining 4,540 were from other gangs. As these are also included in the total figure for the three fiscal years combined, the figure of “16,000 MS-13 gang members” cited in the post cannot be correct.

The photo in the Facebook post was not taken to show MS-13 gang members deported from the U.S.: it shows gang members at Izalco prison in El Salvador, rounded up during a police operation in April 2020 as part of a 24-hour lockdown of prisons ( here ). This lockdown was ordered by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele after dozens of people were murdered in the most violent weekend since he took office last year ( here ).

The gang members in the photo cannot only be from MS-13 because Izalco prison contains members of the rival Barrio 18 gang too ( tinyurl.com/yxw2ohy4 ). Gang members are mixed in El Salvador prisons: in April Bukele ordered that members of rival gangs should share cells in a bid to break up lines of communication ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The figure of 16,000 represents the number of gang members from all gangs deported from the U.S. over the past three years, not just MS-13, and the picture shows a jail in El Salvador where members of multiple gangs are imprisoned.

