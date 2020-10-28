Fact check: Gas prices shown in photograph do not correspond to Obama and Trump administrations 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims gas prices were very high when President Barack Obama was in office and much lower under President Donald Trump, by placing images of the two men beside Shell gas price stands. But neither gas price photograph corresponds to the administration it is placed beside.

A photograph of a gas station sign showing prices of $5.27 per gallon for regular is placed next to a photograph of Obama. Meanwhile, a photograph of a gas station sign showing prices of $1.89 per gallon for regular is placed next to a photograph of Trump.

PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE CLAIM

The photograph next to Obama is not from the time he was president. The same photograph is featured in a 2008 blog here and can be seen in a Facebook post here . An April 2008 photograph of the same sign (see rock formation on its base) with similar prices can be seen here . According to this caption, the gas station in the photograph is in Panamint Springs, California. Another photograph with similar prices and the same location is dated March 2008 ( here ).

Reuters debunked other Facebook posts making the link between this photograph and Obama here .

The photograph next to Trump is similarly not from the time of his administration. The photo, by the Associated Press, was taken on Jan. 1, 2015 in downtown Detroit ( here ). The photo’s description reads: “A sign shows the price of gasoline at a Shell station near downtown Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015. AAA Michigan said that the average cost of self-serve unleaded gasoline in the state was $1.97 a gallon, the first time the price has fallen below $2 a gallon since March 2009 and down 9 cents since the beginning of the week.” The same sign from a different angle can be seen here here .

The photo is featured in news reports from 2015 here , here , here .

Former president Obama was in office between Jan. 20, 2009 and Jan. 20, 2017. President Trump has been in office since Jan. 20, 2017. The photographs featured in these claims are from 2008 and 2015, making the link in these claims false. The photograph with low gas prices is from the time of the Obama administration.

EXPLAINING GAS PRICES

Gasoline prices are affected by many factors. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) links them chiefly to the price of unrefined crude and to supply and demand. “World crude oil prices reached record levels in 2008 as a result of high worldwide oil demand relative to supply.” ( here )

Lower demand and the 2008 Great Recession (explained in more detail here and here ), led to a fall in gas prices here . (The Atlantic reported in 2012 that the hike in gas prices may have played a role in causing the Great Recession here .)

More broadly, California is known for having higher gas prices due to fewer supply sources than other states. The EIA explains: “California refineries need to run at near full capacity to meet the state's gasoline demand. If more than one of its refineries experiences operating problems at the same time, California's gasoline prices can increase substantially.” ( here )

Gas prices in California have been at similar levels to those in this claim in both October 2019, during the Trump administration ( here ) and in March 2011 during the Obama administration ( here ).

A graph showing U.S. gas prices and their fluctuation over the past few decades can be seen on the EIA’s website here as well as in data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here (users must select “Gasoline, unleaded regular, per gallon” under selected items to view). The graphs show a sharp drop after a rise in 2008.

The graph from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that during the Obama administration the highest average price for unleaded regular gasoline per gallon was $3.93 in May 2011 and April 2012 and the lowest average price was $1.77 in February 2016. During the Trump administration, the highest average price was $2.90 in May 2019 and the lowest average price was $1.88 in May 2020. The graphs also show that overall, gas prices have fluctuated but remained lower during Trump’s administration than during Obama’s.

In February 2012, Obama blamed recent increases of gasoline prices on a mix of factors beyond his control, including tensions with Iran, hot demand from China, India and other emerging economies, and Wall Street speculators taking advantage of the uncertainty ( www.reuters.com/article/us-obama-energy/obama-hits-back-at-republican-criticism-of-high-fuel-prices-idUSTRE81M1XF20120223 ).

Reuters reported in March 2012 that global oil prices had been rising sharply because of stronger demand from the United States, India and China and worries about supply disruptions from Iran, where tensions were rising between the major OPEC producer and Western powers over the aims of its nuclear program ( here ).

As previously outlined, a variety of global factors affect can oil prices. Some argue presidents have little short-term control on long term gas price trends ( here , here and here ). Pew Research Center wrote in July 2013 that whether a president can influence gasoline prices "depends on when you ask" ( here ).

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked similar claims about gas prices during the Obama administration here and here .

VERDICT

False. Photograph showing high gas prices predates Obama administration and photograph showing low gas prices was before Trump became president. While gas prices hit higher averages during Obama’s presidency (3.93) than Trump’s (2.90), they never reached $5 on average. Prices have reached $5 in California during both presidents’ administrations.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .