False claim: Bill Gates advocates for church gatherings to “never return”

A video circulating on social media makes the claim that the billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is advocating for church gatherings to “never return”, after social distancing measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are lifted. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The video's title is “Bill Gates advocating for church gatherings to never return, it is getting clearer”, implying the existence of a possible conspiracy ( here ). The video has had over 340,000 views as of May 15, 2020.

The 29-second clip posted on YouTube stems from an extended interview Gates gave to “CBS This Morning” about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on April 2, 2020 ( here ).

At no time during the nearly half-an-hour interview does Gates refer to churches, or church gatherings, nor does he advocate for church gatherings to “never return”. Just after the 17-minute mark, Gates does mention the possible need to limit or prohibit large gatherings of people until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

“But what does opening up look like?” he says. “Which activities have, like schools, have such benefit, could be done in a way that the risk of transmission is very low? And which activities like mass gatherings, may be in a certain sense more optional? And so until you’re widely vaccinated those may not come back at all.”

What Gates calls for during the interview is the temporary suspension of activities to prevent the spread of the virus, but his remarks are taken out of context and do not target churches or religious organizations.

At around the 7:40 mark in the interview, Gates says: “There will be a point where we have the vaccine and we’re going completely back to normal. And we’ll go somewhat back to normal if we do the right things, not even that long from now.”

Bill Gates has been the target of numerous conspiracy theories and unfounded claims on social media since the beginning of the global health crisis. Reuters recently debunked a false claim about Gates presenting a vaccine for religious fundamentalists to the Pentagon ( here ) as well as a claim about Gates wanting to “microchip” people ( here ).

VERDICT

False. In an interview with “CBS This Morning” Bill Gates warned about the possible need for the prohibition of “large gatherings” until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available. At no time during the interview did he refer to churches, or church gatherings specifically, nor did he advocate for these to “never return”.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .