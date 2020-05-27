Fact check: Satirical post on Gates Foundation microchipping medical and dental injections taken seriously

Posts on social media allege the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is spending “billions of dollars” to include tracking microchips in all medical and dental injections, warning the “only way to avoid being ‘chipped’” is to give up on any treatment. This is false.

This claim was originally posted as satire on May 13, 2020. Its author, Sam Powell ( here ) later described the post on his Facebook profile as “a wild exaggeration of false rumors already circulating” about Bill Gates and microchips.

“I stretched it to a ridiculous extreme to demonstrate just how willing the right wing extremists are to believe slanderous manipulations of the irrational fears of the anti-vaxxer community to demonize the allegedly liberal Gates and support their false tin idol Trump”, Powell wrote on Facebook, describing the post as a “subtle parody” ( here ).

A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed to Reuters this claim is untrue.

Reuters previously debunked a similar false claim on social media that U.S. philanthropist Gates planned to use microchip implants to fight the coronavirus ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The Gates Foundation is not putting microchips in all medical and dental injections. This post was originally intended as satire.

