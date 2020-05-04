False claim: Gates Foundation has a “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” sign

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation campus in Seattle, Washington, on June 2, 2011. The Gates Foundation, the largest philanthropic foundation in the world, supports work in more than 100 countries in areas of health, development, and education. REUTERS/Marcus Donner (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

A false claim on social media says the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has a sign reading “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” on its building exterior. The image circulating online has been digitally altered to include the words “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” on the Foundation’s building façade. In reality, this sign reads, “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”.

Examples of the manipulated photograph can be seen here and here .

Photographs of the actual Foundation’s exterior can be seen on Google maps ( goo.gl/maps/JX4WNH2QBgv3d6Qe6 ) and in news reports about the Foundation (examples here and here ).

The Gates Foundation confirmed to Reuters via email that the image in this claim was fake.

Amidst the new coronavirus outbreak, the Reuters Fact Check team has debunked multiple false claims circulating on social media about Bill Gates, visible here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The words “Center for Global Human Population Reduction” have been photoshopped to the Foundation’s exterior.

