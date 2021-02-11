Fact check: A video said to show a vaccine for religion does not feature Bill Gates; Pizzagate conspiracy theory is baseless

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A video claiming that Bill Gates pitched a vaccine to “wipe out” a part of the brain that recognises religion and that named political figures were involved in a child pedophilia ring is reiterating debunked conspiracy theories.

The video (here) begins with a woman who says that she is going to show a clip of Bill Gates speaking to the CIA (Timestamp 0.25). She then plays footage on a computer monitor, which appears to show a man speaking to a room about a method to reduce activity in a part of the brain that is active in religious people, which he says could reduce religious fanaticism.

Reuters has previously debunked this claim (here). The video has long been considered a hoax, and in higher definition versions of this video, it is clear the presenter is not Bill Gates. A spokesperson for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed to Reuters via email that the video does not show Bill Gates.

The video goes on to say that “Pizzagate is real” (Timestamp 6.49) and names a list of political figures before saying: “They all were part of Pizzagate. They all were part of a child paedophilia ring.”

Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory that that falsely claims that a Washington DC pizza restaurant was cover for a child sex trafficking ring being run from its basement. The theory led to an armed raid on the pizzeria by a man who surrendered after discovering that there was no evidence of children being held there (here). No evidence to support the theory exists, and a central plank of the theory has been debunked.

VERDICT

A video described as showing Bill Gates pitch a vaccine to “wipe out” a part of the brain that recognises religion does not show Bill Gates. The Pizzagate conspiracy theory is baseless and one of its few verifiable claims relies on a non-existent pizzeria basement.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .