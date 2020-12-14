Fact check: Pandemic care concerns are not evidence of intent to destroy groups of people

A video claiming that negative effects of the lockdown are evidence of genocide has been shared online. While there have been serious consequences of pandemic measures, they were not enacted to deliberately wipe out certain groups.

The clip shows a British woman going by the name of Louise Hampton talking to a crowd on Dec. 12 here and here .

The speech begins with a description of the lockdown’s impact on the elderly. The effects felt by this group have been widely reported, for instance by Reuters here and here .

However, at 1:16 in the video, the speaker says: “Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, we know about the do not resuscitate orders. This is genocide.”

Do-not-resuscitate orders allow individuals to decide what intervention they would like if they suffer cardiac or respiratory arrest, including refusing resuscitation. The decision should always be made by the person, or if they’re too unwell to engage, by family members, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care in England (here).

There were concerns at the start of the pandemic over the possibility that blanket do-not-resuscitate orders were being applied to groups of patients in certain settings. The CQC described this practice as “unacceptable” in a joint statement with the British Medical Association and Royal College of General Practitioners in April (here).

However, the misuse of do-not-resuscitate orders was not genocide. Genocide is defined by the United Nations as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” (here)

The government asked the CQC in October to review how do-not-resuscitate orders were used during the pandemic (here) and an interim report published on Dec. 3 said: “While there is no evidence to suggest that blanket approaches to DNACPR decisions are being used currently, people who use services and groups that represent them told CQC that early in the pandemic they or their loved ones received DNACPR decisions which were not based on their wishes and needs, and without their knowledge and consent.

“It is unacceptable for decisions to be applied to groups of people of any description.” (here)

The speaker also outlines how the pandemic has affected cancer services. At 1:48 she states: “Bowel, breast and cervical screenings have been put on hold. Pre-COVID, 210,000 screenings a week were going on, now there is a backlog of more than three million patients. Between April and August, it was estimated that 350,000 fewer people were receiving cancer diagnosis. Why is this? People are terrified to go to their GPs. They’re terrified they will get sent to hospital and catch COVID. The government has put COVID over cancer. We say no to tyranny. 37% drop in patients getting treatment. This is genocide and these figures are from Cancer Research UK.”

Again, the pandemic’s impact on cancer detection and treatment is a serious issue that has been widely reported, for example here, here and here .

The statistics mentioned in the speech are true. Three cancer screening programmes were delayed to protect people from COVID-19 and to allow NHS staff who run them to support critical services, according to charity Cancer Research UK, although some have restarted (here). The other figures mentioned were reported by the charity on Sep. 11 (here).

However, as before, this does not constitute genocide. Cancer services were not reduced with the goal of eliminating people who suffer from cancer, but because of measures taken to protect people from COVID-19 and to support NHS critical services.

VERDICT

Partly false. The video highlights issues of do-not-resuscitate orders and cancer care, both of which have been topics of concern during the pandemic. However, the speaker falsely claims they are evidence of genocide. Genocide is an act carried out with the intention of eliminating a group of people.

