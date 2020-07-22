Fact check: George Floyd did not appear in an episode of Judge Judy at age 16 

Facebook users are sharing a miscaptioned video claiming that the late George Floyd, whose death in May ignited global protests against white supremacy and police brutality, appeared as a defendant in an episode of the television show Judge Judy at 16 years old. This claim is false. The person in the video is a different man, also named George Floyd.

In the video, the plaintiff, identified as Claudia Knight, is suing the defendant, identified as George Floyd IV, for damages to her car. Floyd admits he stole and crashed it while being chased by police in Chicago.

In some iterations of the video, such as this one here , the defendant is identified at the 26-second mark as “George Floyd IV.” The full name of the man who died in custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020 was George Perry Floyd, Jr ( here ).

George Perry Floyd, Jr. was 46 years old when he died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 ( here ). Born on October 14, 1973 ( here ), he would have been nearly 23 years old when Judge Judy premiered on television on September 16, 1996 ( www.imdb.com/title/tt0115227/ ). In the videos, the defendant identifies himself as being 16 years old.

It is likely that this clip is from an episode of Judge Judy that aired in 2010. Two Judge Judy blogs ( here and here ) include in their descriptions for Season 14, Episode 241: “A teen carjacks a woman's vehicle and then wrecks it while fleeing from police.” The blogs say that the episode aired on May 24, 2010, when the late George Floyd was 36 years old. The teenage plaintiff, George Floyd IV, would today be in his mid-to-late-20s, over a decade and a half younger than George Perry Floyd, Jr. was at the time of his death.

Published here by the Los Angeles Times and here by the New York Times, images taken of George Perry Floyd, Jr. as a high school student do not resemble the George Floyd featured in the Judge Judy clip.

VERDICT

False. The teenager in the video, identified as George Floyd IV, is different person.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .