Fact check: Inaccurate George Washington quote about the right to bear arms

Social media users have been sharing a quote attributed to George Washington about the right to bear arms. This quote has been misattributed; it was not said by the first President of the United States.

The quote reads: “When government takes away citizens’ right to bear arms it becomes citizens’ duty to take away government’s right to govern.”

George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate website lists spurious quotations on its website here . Among them is the quote mentioned in the claim.

Matt Briney, vice president of media and communications for Mount Vernon, confirmed to Reuters via email that Washington was not the author of the quote. He added, “What we believe people are basing it on is the passage from Washington’s First Inaugural Address, but you can see it’s taken way out of context.”

The passage Briney is referring to reads: "A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies.” (here)

The editorial note by this entry explains Washington’s support of a “robust national defense” and that the passage urges Congress to “take a role in promoting the domestic manufacture of weapons and ammunition in the United States in order to avoid the supply troubles the Continental Army had faced during the Revolutionary War.”

Briney said that in this passage, Washington is calling for the establishment of a well-funded national army and navy, the provisions of which should be supplied independently of any foreign power.

Katie Blizzard, research editor for the Washington Papers, told Reuters via email: “These are definitely not Washington’s words.”

The Washington Papers is a project by the University of Virginia to publish a comprehensive edition of Washington’s correspondence. More information can be found washingtonpapers.org/about/ .

The quote also does not exist in the National Archives database, which includes thousands of records from the founding fathers here .

False. First president George Washington was not the author of this quote.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .