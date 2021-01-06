Fact check: Image does not show Georgia state senators counting ballots

In the lead-up to the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, social media posts claimed to show two state senators counting 2020 general election ballots. This claim is false: the image in the posts shows election workers in Pittsburgh. Neither state senator is in the image, nor were they in Pennsylvania before, during or after the election.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

The posts juxtapose two images – one of two masked women counting election ballots and one of two women, also masked, sitting in front of a small microphone. Despite sporting similar haircuts, the women shown in the two images are not the same people.

The image on top, taken from footage by the Associated Press (here), shows two poll workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, the image on the bottom shows Georgia state senators Elena Parent (here) and Jen Jordan (here), both Democrats, during a Dec. 3 State Senate hearing evaluating claims of election fraud made by President Donald Trump and his allies. Provided by Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, full video of the hearing is available here, with Parent and Jordan seen together at the 04:57:09 timestamp.

The claims first appeared on social media in early December amid State Senate hearings evaluating claims of election fraud made by President Donald Trump and his allies (here , here).

After allegedly receiving death threats for debunking claims of widespread voting irregularities during the hearings, Parent and Jordan appeared in a CNN interview with Don Lemon (here).

Parent confirmed to Reuters via email that the social media allegations were false. She said that she was not depicted in the video or stills from Pennsylvania, that she did not travel to Pennsylvania any time in 2020 and she has never counted ballots in a state or local election.

In addition, Parent’s tweet from Nov. 7, the day the AP’s footage was taken, have a Tucker, Georgia geotag ( here , here , here ).

A spokesperson for Jen Jordan also confirmed to Reuters via email that the state senator was not in the image, that she was not counting votes in Pennsylvania or any other state and that she was not in Pennsylvania before, during or after the general election.

VERDICT

False. This image does not show two Georgia state senators counting ballots after the 2020 general election. It shows poll workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

