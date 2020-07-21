Fact check: Claims prison guards switched off Ghislaine Maxwell’s security cameras are satirical

Social media users are circulating posts and images claiming prison guards switched off security cameras to give Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, privacy during a ‘difficult time’. The claim originally stems from a satirical article.

Examples of the claim being interpreted as truth, not satire, are visible here , here and here .

The posts come days after Maxwell forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse and said she deserves bail, citing the risk she might contract the coronavirus in jail ( here ).

The original claim can be found in an article on the website “The Daily Squat” ( here ) where the front page reads, “Dumping a steaming pile of news on you daily” ( www.dailysquat.com/ ).

Related articles on the site are entitled, “Johnny Depp killed me and now I’m a ghost, claims Amber Heard” and “Mark Zuckerberg accused of wearing whiteface”.

Despite these red flags, some social media users believe the story is authentic, making comments like, “Sounds like something similar that happened to someone who didn’t hang himself,” in reference to the conspiracy theories surrounding the circumstances of Epstein’s death while in prison ( here ).

The article includes fabricated content encouraging conspiracy theories, such as “[r]umours that two shady men belonging to an unknown agency have been circling the prison are unsubstantiated at this time.”

On July 14, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected Maxwell’s bid for bail, agreeing with prosecutors that the wealthy socialite posed a flight risk. Maxwell had “demonstrated sophistication in hiding her resources and herself” the judge said during a hearing lasting more than two hours.

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell, 58, of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls as young as 14 from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016. Nathan set a trial date for July 12, 2021 ( here ).

Maxwell has been held in a Brooklyn jail since July 6.

VERDICT

False. Prison guards did not switch off security cameras to give Ghislaine Maxwell privacy during ‘difficult time’. This claim stems from a satirical article.

