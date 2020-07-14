Fact check: Photograph does not show Ghislaine Maxell with Wayfair “President of Operations”

Users on social media are sharing a photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell with a man mistakenly identified as “Bill Hutcherson”, “President of Operations” at e-shopping home retailer Wayfair. There is in fact no such person. The man in the 2003 photo is George Bamford, founder of a watch design company.

Hashtags attached to the posts link them to recent false claims that Wayfair was implicated in an alleged human trafficking operation. A Reuters Fact Check debunking this is visible here .

The photo in the claim, visible here , shows Ghislaine Maxwell and George Bamford in 2003 at the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue in New York City. In this and one other shot of pair at the event ( here ), Getty’s archive labeled Bamford as “an unidentified male companion” and a guest, respectively.

Heavy reported the photo showed George Bamford here . A Tatler article of the 2003 event also featured a different shot of them together in which Bamford was identified, here .

A Wayfair spokesperson confirmed this claim is false. “We have never had a Bill Hutcherson at Wayfair and we have never had a ‘President of Operations’”, the spokesperson told Reuters via email. The executive team directory of Wayfair ( here ) lists no “President of Operations”. The closest role, Chief Operating Officer, is held by Thomas Netzer.

George Bamford is a British businessman and the founder of Bamford Watch Department ( here , here ).

Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and longtime associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on July 2, 2020 on charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Photo shows George Bamford, who is not connected to Wayfair, with Ghislaine Maxwell.

