Fact check: Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not tweet that she had information that could lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of a tweet, purportedly written by the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which says that she has information that could lead to the arrest of former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. However, the tweet is fake: Ginsburg does not have a Twitter account and the accounts whose handles appear in the screenshots either do not exist or have never tweeted before.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) show a screenshot of a tweet saying “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.” The tweet author appears as variations on Justice Ginsberg’s name, such as “Ruth Bader Ginsberg @RBGofficial” or “Justice Ginsberg @RBG”, with a blue tick next to it. The tweets have various time stamps around the date of Ginsberg’s death, such as 8:00pm Sept. 18, 2020 or 11:35am Sept. 16, 2020. One post (here) has the caption “her last tweet:”

Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights and a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died aged 87 on Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer. (here) Following Ginsberg’s death, Hillary Clinton posted several tweets in tribute, saying “Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.” ( here , here ). Clinton has previously suggested that she may have played some role in her husband Bill Clinton’s decision to select Ginsberg to the Supreme Court (here).

Ginsberg did not have a Twitter account as seen in the Twitter searches linked here ( tinyurl.com/y5mdsza8 , tinyurl.com/y2cy5luy , tinyurl.com/y4anjph6 ). One of the accounts, to which the fake tweet is attributed, @RBGofficial, has no tweets or followers and has a guitar as its profile picture (twitter.com/RBGofficial). Another, @rdawg, does not have any tweets or a profile picture (twitter.com/Rdawg) and @RBG does not exist as shown in the Twitter search linked here (tinyurl.com/y3zvk4m6).

VERDICT

False. Ginsberg does not have a Twitter account and the numerous accounts to which the tweet is attributed either have never posted tweets before or do not exist.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .