Fact check: Scam page asks people to watch video to help find kidnapped girl

Social media users are sharing a link to a page which claims a girl called Alice has been kidnapped and encourages users to help find her by watching a video. This is false. The link is seemingly part of a phishing scam.

The link reads, “Alice from [location] was kidnapped! Anyone saw her? Please help us find her. [SEE VIDEO]”. The headline uses different locations in the UK for different posts, including Walsall, Slough, East Ayrshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

The link directs to a website, which gives details of the alleged “kidnapping” then asks users to enter their Facebook details in order to watch a video. Reverse image searching the video preview frame shows it is the same imagery used in the reporting of a kidnap and murder of a three-year-old child in India in 2019 (here).

There are no reports of a child called Alice going missing in the UK this year in the records of the charity ‘Missing People’ (tinyurl.com/yapblow5) or in the news.

Posts flagging the article as false have been shared over 1,000 times by Facebook users (here , here , here).

VERDICT

False. There are no active reports of a girl called Alice who has been kidnapped in the UK. Social media users should not click on the link claiming to help find her as this is likely an attempt to extract Facebook account details.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.