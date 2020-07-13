Fact check: Posts about TV giveaways by UK companies are fake

Several Facebook posts from accounts posing as reputable UK companies have been shared thousands of times with fake TV giveaway competitions.

One account posing as Currys PC World has created a post encouraging users to click the share button to be in with a chance of winning a slightly scratched Samsung TV. The post has been shared more than 9,400 times here .

Another account, this time posing as Tesco UK, encouraged shares of the post to be in with chance of winning a 4K television as part of a birthday giveaway by the company. This post was later replaced with another one offering to give away up to 500 TVs to people who commented on and shared the post before July 18 ( here ). Between them, these posts have been shared some 12,000 times.

None of these posts or competitions are authentic. The accounts do not belong to the Currys and Tesco brands.

Both the impostor accounts appear to have written their first posts this month, and neither are verified by Facebook. The real accounts for Tesco and Currys can be found www.facebook.com/tesco/ and here

Both companies confirmed the posts were fake.

A Currys PC World spokesperson told Reuters: “We would like to reassure our customers that all our social media channels are continually monitored for fake accounts by our customer services teams and colleagues. All fake accounts are immediately reported to the appropriate social media platform to have the account closed down as soon as possible. We would encourage customers to only engage with our genuine, verified accounts which carry the ‘blue tick’ badge.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “This was not a genuine Tesco Facebook page or offer. Customers can check whether a Tesco Facebook page is genuine by the blue verified tick next to our name.”

VERDICT

False. Neither Tesco nor Currys PC World have posted to Facebook about a television giveaway competition.

