Fact check: Fake UK government letter about deliberately damaging the economy via the pandemic

An image of a fake letter, which purportedly shows the British government admitting to deliberately damaging the economy using coronavirus lockdowns, has been shared on social media.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The fabricated letter has been shared on this website (here), and in these social media posts (here , here) and (here).

The letter, apparently headed with the British Cabinet Office seal, states that “damage to the wider economy is only achievable by imposing continuing measures to prevent trading amongst the commerce and service industries”.

Dated from November 2019, it goes on to warn that it is likely this will cause “public disorder”, but that this can be discouraged with a “public health campaign that will bring on board a mixture of health information, analysis and data presented by Government and Independent institutions.”

“All ministers will be complicit in the publication of the health directives using public and private media organizations.”

In an email, a spokesperson for the Cabinet Office told Reuters that the letter is fake.

Grammatical errors within the text (such as missing full stops, and the inconsistent spelling of “Home office” and “treasury”) also indicate that it is fabricated.

Moreover, despite attempting to pose as British government correspondence, the letter uses American spelling, and repeatedly writes “organisation” as “organization”.

On its top-right, the letter also references the Freedom of Information (FOI) number “FOI322150” with the date “03/11/2019”.

But the letter does not have the format of a genuine FOI response from the Cabinet Office (here).

FOIs numbered ‘322150’ include a 2016 request (here) for business property rates in Plymouth, and an enquiry about lorry parks in Kent, which was made in December 2020 (here).

VERDICT

False. The letter is fabricated, with numerous discrepancies that indicate that it is not official government correspondence.

