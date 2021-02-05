Fact check: Greta Thunberg has not been arrested or charged by Indian police for tweeting about a protest

An Instagram post has falsely claimed police in India have charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with promoting enmity.

The image, uploaded to the platform on Feb. 4, refers to the Swedish teenager’s tweets about a farmer’s protest around the capital New Delhi (here). She had shared a “toolkit” for people who wanted to help and said it had been created by those on the ground at the demonstrations (here).

Rallies against controversial agricultural reforms have been ongoing on the outskirts of Delhi for months, resulting in widely reported violence (here) and attracting attention from celebrities – the latter of which recently drew criticism from the external affairs ministry (here).

The Feb. 4 post to Instagram, meanwhile, claimed Thunberg had been “booked by Delhi Police” over her tweets, later to be “charged with promoting enmity.” It added: “Delhi Police has lodged an FIR [first information report] against teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg over her recent tweets on farmers’ protests in India.”

This isn’t true. The police department in Delhi said it had launched a criminal investigation into the “creators of the toolkit document” that Thunberg had shared (here) – but did not mention Thunberg herself. Speaking to local media, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan clarified that the FIR was not about the 18-year-old, adding that police had “not named anybody” in the report as it was only against the creators of the toolkit (here). Delhi Police reportedly believe the toolkit was created by a Khalistani group, which is part of the Sikh separatist movement.

False. Greta Thunberg has not been arrested, charged, nor “booked” by police in India. Delhi Police say the first information report is against the creators of a toolkit that Thunberg had shared online.

