Fact check: Guatemalan parent reunited with his son in 2020, not 2021

Over 40,000 social media users have shared a tweet, which claims that nine parents deported by the Trump administration were reunited with their children in the United States on Feb. 3, including David Xol and his 9-year-old son Byron. Although President Joe Biden created a task force to reunite migrant families separated by former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” strategy on Feb. 3, the nine families, including the family pictured in the social media post, were reunited in January 2020, not February 2021.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

“Nine parents deported by the Trump administration landed back into the U.S. Wednesday to reunite with children they had not seen in a year and a half. Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, including David Xol’s 9-year-old son Byron,” says the tweet posted on Feb. 3, 2021 (here) , which includes a photo of a man hugging a child. Screenshots of the tweet have been shared across social media (here , here , here) .

The tweet’s author later issued a clarification saying that since posting the tweet he had discovered that David and Byron were reunited in January 2020, not on Feb. 3, 2021 (here) .

Trump in May 2018 implemented a “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute families caught crossing the border illegally and remove their children. Amid international outcry, Trump ended the policy just months after it was announced (here , here , here) , but as of October 2020 parents of 545 separated children had still not been located (here) .

On Feb. 3, 2021, the date the tweet was posted, President Biden created a task force to reunite migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by Trump’s 2018 ‘zero tolerance’ strategy. Biden also ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system (here) .

The father and son pictured in the tweet were reunited on Jan. 22, 2020: the photo of them hugging was taken by an AP photographer, as seen here . The caption says: “David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son Byron at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families, in Los Angeles.”

Other AP photos and a video of the reunion can be seen here , here and here . An AP article from the time, visible here , explains that Xol-Cholom was one of nine parents allowed to return to the United States having been deported to Guatemala in May 2018. He was reunited with his 9-year-old son, who was placed in a series of government facilities before ending up with a host family in Texas, after a federal judge found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum.

VERDICT

False. The nine parents, including David Xol-Cholom, were reunited with their children on Jan. 22, 2020, not Feb. 3, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .