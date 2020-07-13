Fact check: Most Hallmark greeting cards are made in the U.S.

Posts shared on Facebook claim that Hallmark cards are made in China, while American Greetings cards are made in Ohio. This claim is partly false.

Hallmark is a family-owned company based in Kansas City, Missouri. Its website states: “Most Hallmark greeting cards sold in the United States are produced here by Hallmark employees in our greeting card production center in Lawrence, Kansas. Hallmark cards with specialized processes, such as die cut, glitter, flock and foil stamp are produced in Lawrence. Most of Hallmark wrapping paper, ribbons and bows are made at our manufacturing plant in Leavenworth, Kansas.” (here)

A Hallmark representative told Reuters via email that Hallmark prints 70% of its greeting cards at its facility in Lawrence, and that the company is “making plans to produce even more of them there.” For the 30% of Hallmark cards produced elsewhere, the company partners with suppliers in China, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

American Greetings, a Hallmark competitor, did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment by the time of this fact check’s publication. According to its website, the company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its domestic operations include facilities in Greeneville, Tenn., Ripley, Tenn., Danville, Ky., and Osceola, Ark.( here , here ). The Reuters Fact Check team could not find information online whether any products are made overseas.

Posts like these have circulated in the context of mounting calls to boycott Chinese goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. In early April, for example, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on the podcast The Charlie Kirk Show, "No one should buy anything from communist China" ( here ). As reported by Newsweek, Scott said that American consumers will want to boycott Chinese goods after the coronavirus pandemic and urged U.S. resale companies to list where items are produced.

Calls from U.S. leaders to shift away from reliance on Chinese manufactured goods are bipartisan, with both President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden promising to revive domestic production ( here , here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Most Hallmark cards are produced in Lawrence, Kansas, but some are made in China, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

