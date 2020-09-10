Fact check: False quote by Hank Williams Jr. about being offended 

Social media users have been sharing content featuring a quote attributed to musician Hank Williams Jr. saying, “If you are offended by something then leave it alone”.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen here and here .

The lengthy quote lists various things the reader may be offended by and tells them to “leave it alone.”

Towards the end, the quote adds: “Why are the things you want so much more important than what I want? Are your demands greater than my likes? Is it because you use intimidation, blackmail and force to get your way- that you do? Let’s make a deal. I will leave what you like alone and you leave what I like alone and the world will be a better place for everyone. copy and paste or share cause it’s exactly how I feel!! ENOUGH already people!!!”

Hank Williams Jr is an American musician and the son of country musician Hank Williams ( here ) When asked about the 2016 election, Williams told Rolling Stone: “’What about the election?’ they say. I say, ‘I don’t give a shit about the election, I’ve got a smash CD coming out!'” ( here ) Williams has been outspoken about politics in the past ( here ).

The posts do not give a time or place where Williams said this and Reuters could not find any evidence of the quote being authentic. The quote appears on meme pages, social media posts and blogs. It does not appear on Williams’ social media or website ( twitter.com/HankJr , here and www.hankjr.com/ ).

Williams’ representative Ken Levitan confirmed to Reuters via email: “This is a fabricated quote.”

VERDICT

False. This quote does not belong to Hank Williams Jr.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .