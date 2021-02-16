Fact check: Fabricated Kamala Harris quote about white people being racist

Social media users have recently been resharing a post from 2019 showing a quote falsely attributed to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, where she purportedly says white people are racist. The Vice President’s press secretary confirmed to Reuters that the quotation was fabricated, and Reuters found no evidence of her ever having made this remark.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

The posts quote Kamala Harris as having said, “If he’s white, he’s going to be racist.” Adding the comment “Is that statement Racist?” (here) . Examples of the post being shared in February 2021 can be seen here , here and here .

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary for the Vice President, told Reuters via email that Harris never said this.

Reuters could not find any evidence of these remarks on Harris’ social media channels, in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by politicians (here), in any media reports, nor on the White House website which archives statements, releases, speeches and remarks made by Harris and the Biden administration (here).

The quote may have originated from a 2018 Vanity Fair article entitled, “‘He’s still going to be racist if it’s a white nominee’: Can Kamala Harris, non-identity politician, find her way in an identity-politics moment?” visible here .

The article explains that the quote in the headline was not said by Harris but by Jeremy Bird, who was Barack Obama’s campaign national field director in 2012. The full Bird quote reads, “It would be a real disservice to the country for Democrats to run on this false notion that we have to nominate a white candidate because Donald Trump is racist. He’s still going to be racist if it’s a white nominee. You saw that in 2016.”

Harris is the first Black American, first Asian-American and first female vice president (here). In 2019, Harris was asked by Newsweek how she does not have hatred towards white people after a childhood incident where a white friend said she couldn’t play with Harris because she was Black. Harris said: “Most Americans do not conduct themselves that way and most parents do not conduct themselves that way, so there was no need to create a broad application because of that one experience. But we cannot deny that there are many children, Black children in America, who have had that experience.” (here)

Harris joined and expressed her public support for peaceful anti-racism protests that took place in the U.S. and the world following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 (here , here, here) .

VERDICT

False. This quote is not from Kamala Harris and likely stemmed from a misinterpretation of the headline of a Vanity Fair article quoting somebody else.

