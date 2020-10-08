Fact check: Kamala Harris was not smiling when discussing the death of Kayla Mueller

Social media users are sharing a post which they say shows Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiling when talking about the death of Kayla Mueller during the vice presidential debate. Mueller was an aid worker who died while being held hostage by Islamic State militants, who allegedly tortured and sexually abused her. This is misleading: while the posts do show Harris’ face while she is talking about Mueller, the video of that moment during the debate shows that Harris was not smiling when discussing this issue.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020. REUTERS

The post ( here , here , here ) shows a picture of Harris appearing to be smiling alongside the text “This is the actual face of Kamala talking about the death of Kayla Mueller during the debate.”

Two alleged Islamic State militants known as the ‘Beatles’ arrived in the United States the day before the vice presidential debate to face trial on U.S. criminal charges for detaining, torturing and killing Western hostages including Mueller (here). Mueller was seized and detained by Islamic State militants in August 2013 and the indictment says she was sexually abused by the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi while held captive in Syria. Mueller’s family received an email from Islamic State fighters in February 2014, confirming her death in Syria, the indictment says.

During the vice presidential debate between Democrat Harris and Republican incumbent vice-president Mike Pence, which took place Oct. 7 ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election (here), Pence brought up Mueller’s case, saying that if Donald Trump had been president at the time, Mueller would be alive today. Pence said that Mueller’s parents were there in Salt Lake City that night.

Harris responded to these comments by condemning what happened to Mueller: “To the Mueller family, I know about your daughter’s case, and I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. What happened to her is awful and it should never have happened.”

Harris’ face and tone of voice when she speaks about Mueller can be seen in the full video of the vice presidential debate at the 1:08:39 hour mark (here). The moment the claim is screenshot can be seen at 1:08:44 (here). As Harris pronounces the word “case,” her lips move wide, revealing her teeth, but this is not a happy smile, instead Harris looks pained.

It is clear from this clip that Harris is not smiling when she talks about Mueller. Harris’ voice cracks a little from emotion when she talks about the case and her tone of voice is serious.

VERDICT

Misleading. A video of that moment in the vice presidential debate shows that Harris was not smiling when she condemned what happened to Kayla Mueller.

