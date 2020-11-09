Fact check: The Washington Times "President Gore” headline is fake

After several media outlets predicted the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, an image of a purported Washington Times front page declaring Al Gore president in 2000 has been shared online.

The newspaper confirmed that the image is doctored, and that no such headline was ever published.

The image was shared by campaign spokesman for President Donald Trump, Tim Murtaugh, as “a reminder that the media doesn’t select the president” (here) .

“PRESIDENT GORE”, the fabricated headline reads. “Florida pushes Gore over the top with bare majority”.

Following a lengthy legal battle, Gore lost the 2000 election to former President George W. Bush (here) .

In a tweet, The Washington Times confirmed that the newspaper never ran the “President Gore” headline, and that the image had been doctored (here) .

False. The frontpage declaring a victory for Al Gore is doctored, and was never published by The Washington Times.

