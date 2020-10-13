Fact check: A hearse was not towed away in the middle of a funeral in London

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A picture that shows a hearse being loaded onto a tow truck as a funeral procession carries a coffin out a nearby church is being shared on social media – but lacks crucial context that it was being filmed for a TV scene.

The picture was posted to Facebook in 2016, but has received numerous reactions in recent days as of Oct 13, 2020, and has been shared at least 20,000 times (here). It appears to show pallbearers carrying a coffin from Shoreditch Church in London (bit.ly/3lD5q23) as a lorry loads a nearby hearse onto its rear. The caption accompanying the image reads: “London parking police just don't care.”

Next to the image, one comment reads: “That’s absolutely disgusting”, while another reads: “It’s all about money for them”. Meanwhile, one Facebook user pointed out the boom microphone seen on the left-hand side of the picture, but a person in reply suggests it may be the funeral of someone famous.

The picture was actually captured during the filming of a TV show called Rev., starring Tom Hollander, which was later broadcast on the BBC (here). Footage of the actual scene where the hearse is picked up and placed on the back of the lorry can be found online (here). While Hollander himself cannot be seen in the Facebook photo, the same group of pallbearers can, and the flowers depicting the word “nan” can also be spotted inside the hearse in both pieces of content.

VERDICT

Missing context. The photo shows the filming of a scene for a television show and does not actually show a hearse being towed away during a funeral.

