False claim: Photo shows passengers arriving in April ignoring social distancing at London Heathrow airport  

A photograph being shared in social media posts (here) (here) is incorrectly described as showing passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport in April 2020.

The photo, which is not as recent as the posts suggest, shows a border control queue where people are standing closer than the recommended two metres apart.

Social distancing measures put in place by the UK Government advise people to keep a two-metre distance from others where possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (here) .

A post with the photo, which was made on April 15 (here) and has since been shared 360 times, carries the following text: “Arrivals and Heathrow right now They’ll all be taking the tube. Not ONE will be quarantined Enjoy your lockdown, folks”.

While the photo does appear to show Heathrow arrivals, it was not taken in April as the post suggests.

The image first appeared in an article by the Daily Mail claiming social distancing was not being followed at the airport (here).

The article says that the photograph was taken by passenger Hayley Moore on March 23 after arriving to the UK from Dubai.

“Pictures taken by Ms Moore show that passengers arriving at Heathrow today were not standing at least two metres away from each other as the government has recommended,” the caption for the photograph reads.

Since then, Heathrow Airport says it has implemented a number of measures to enforce social distancing.

A Heathrow spokesperson told Reuters: “We have implemented signage and floor stickers across all terminals to remind passengers of the government’s recommendation to social distance themselves at least 2 metres from others. Our colleagues are also on hand to help manage the queues and provide more space where possible.”

The airport said it was also working with a dedicated team of Public Health England officials, had increased cleaning processes and had made hand sanitiser more easily available.

VERDICT

False: a photograph said to show Heathrow Airport arrivals in April 2020 is from several weeks ago, in March.