Fact check: Photo does not show crowds at Herne Bay, UK on Spring Bank Holiday 2020

A post on social media makes the false claim that a photo of crowds at the English seaside town of Herne Bay was taken on May 25, 2020.

The picture (here), which shows event stewards standing in front of a large gathering of closely-packed people, was taken at least four years ago.

While the photo is old and misleading, news reports have reported that various British beach resorts were busy over the bank holiday weekend (here)(here) .

Uploaded to Facebook on May 25, the picture of Herne Bay carries the caption: “Oh my!!!! This is Hernebay today!!!!!”

This is incorrect. One of the earliest public versions of the photo can be found in an article published on October 11, 2016. The piece discusses the “economic activity” of Herne Bay Air Show (here).

On March 30, 2017, a full-sized version of the photo was also uploaded to Instagram in a post about the air show (here).

Local news reports state that Herne Bay Airshow drew crowds of up to 100,000 between 2015-2017, until spiraling costs meant hosting the event was unsustainable

(here , here)

VERDICT

False: the photo is old and can be seen in an article about Herne Bay Air Show in 2016.

