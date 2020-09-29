Fact check: Nancy Pelosi did not block stimulus check from Trump on condition that he gave $1 trillion to illegal immigrants 

Shared thousands of times on Facebook, posts make the unfounded claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “won’t let” President Donald Trump “give Americans a stimulus check unless we give a trillion(dollars) to illegal aliens.”

The posts, circulating in September 2020, may be referring to the Republican’s “skinny bill.” Killed in the Senate, not the House, by Democratic lawmakers, the $300 billion coronavirus aid bill backed by Republicans did not address a second round of direct payments to households (regardless of immigration status).

It is true that a different, earlier proposal called the HEROES Act, passed by the House but dead-on-arrival in the Senate, would have made illegal immigrants eligible for stimulus checks, had it passed. Even the HEROES Act, however, did not designate anywhere near $1 trillion for direct payments to this group.

It is possible these claims may be conflating these two bills into one, resulting in this misinformation being shared online.

HEROES ACT

In May, the Democrat-backed stimulus package known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act or the HEROES Act ( here ) was introduced, seeking to expand eligibility for direct payments to illegal immigrants ( here ).

This came less than seven weeks after the president signed the $2.2 trillion stimulus package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Passed in the House by a vote of 208-199, the $3 trillion HEROES Act included provisions for another round of direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual and up to $6,000 per household ( here , here ). As reported here by Vox, the bill “would retroactively make unauthorized immigrants and their families eligible for the first round of stimulus checks… as well as a proposed second round of checks.”

Under the CARES Act, most taxpayers received payments of up to $1,200 per person. Immigrants without Social Security numbers were not eligible. According to Vox, the CARES Act also excluded “those in households with people of mixed-immigration status.”

Though the House passed the HEROES Act in May, the relief package was blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate ( here ). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cited the proposed expansion of stimulus check eligibility to illegal immigrants as one reason for his opposition to the bill ( here ).

The claim that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats earmarked $1 trillion in the bill for stimulus checks to illegal immigrants is false. A breakdown of the relief package, provided here here by the independent public policy thinktank the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says that the HEROES Act would spend $23 billion to “loosen rules for current and previous rebates,” which includes direct payments to those not eligible under the CARES Act—U.S. citizens and non-citizens alike.

HEALS ACT AND “SKINNY” BILL

The $1 trillion figure in these claims may stem from the total of $1 trillion presented for the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act, a proposed relief package introduced by Senate Republicans in July ( here ).

On Sept. 8 they introduced an updated “skinny” coronavirus aid bill instead, providing “a fraction of the aid offered in the HEALS Act,” according to CNBC ( here ). Two days later, Senate Democrats, seeking far more funding, prevented it from advancing ( here ).

For an estimated cost of $300 billion, the bill would have renewed a federal unemployment benefit and set new protections for businesses against lawsuits during the pandemic ( here ).

The Republican “skinny” bill blocked by Senate Democrats on Sept. 10 did not address a second round of direct payments to any U.S. households – citizens or illegal immigrants alike ( here ).

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said this Republican proposal “does not help renters keep a roof over their heads or American families put food on the table,” that it “shortchanges healthcare and education,” and that it “does not provide a dime to help protect essential state and local services.” He did mention anything about providing stimulus checks to illegal immigrants during a Senate floor speech (here ).

On Sept. 8, Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi issued a similar joint statement, visible www.speaker.gov/newsroom/9820 .The statement did make any reference to the bill’s lack of aid to illegal immigrants or undocumented families.

Pelosi was not responsible for blocking this Republican “skinny” bill as it died in the Senate before it could reach the House ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The Democrat-backed HEROES Act in May proposed payments to illegal immigrants, but the amount was far from $1 trillion and it did not pass the Senate. In September, a $300-billion Republican “skinny” bill was killed in the Senate (not the House). There is no evidence that Democrats blocked the bill because they wanted “$1 trillion for illegal immigrants.”