Fact check: A satire site invented a Boris Johnson quote about clearing the Scottish Highlands

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A satirical paragraph about how Scotland would not leave the United Kingdom even if the government were to “clear the highlands again”, has been falsely attributed to Boris Johnson on social media sites.

The passage originated in a satirical article (here) on the pro-Scottish independence newspaper The National, called: “We need to tax the grievance monkey unwashed Jocks until they squeak!”

The piece pretends to show the text of a speech on tax policy by Boris Johnson to the 1922 Committee, the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party in the UK House of Commons.

At one point, the text says that it would be okay to treat the Scots poorly, as that wouldn’t affect a Tory election win. The piece reads: “We’ve been siphoning off all of their oil underneath their drink-sodden noses for 30 years without them noticing. And even when they did find out they still voted to stay in the Union. So I’ll have no more of this fear-mongering about my tax proposals threatening the Union. We all know we could turn Loch Lomond into a sewage facility and clear the Highlands again and they’d still want to keep hold of our coat-tails.”

An image showing a copy of the text superimposed on a photo of Boris Johnson has been shared on social media without any indication that it is intended as a satire (here).

The original article on the website of The National now opens with: “For the avoidance of doubt, this piece is a parody.”

VERDICT

Satire. A quote falsely attributed to Boris Johnson originated as a satirical piece in a pro-Scottish independence newspaper.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .