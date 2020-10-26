Fact check: Hillary Clinton, not Joe Biden, used the term  super predator in 1990s 

Social media users have been sharing content online following the Oct. 23 debate echoing the president’s claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used the word super predators when talking about African Americans. Some posts online include videos of two 1990s video clips where Biden is speaking as a Delaware Senator. While he does say the word predator, he does not say super predator.

President Donald J. Trump said in both the first and second presidential debates that Biden called African Americans super predators. This is visible at 53:03 of the first debate here and at 1:07:15 in the second debate, which can be seen here .

1998 FOOTAGE

In one clip Biden says: “There’s about 100,000 of them who are the predators. 100,000 of the kids you read about in the front page of the newspaper every day.” The clip includes three different cuts from the original video.

The original video is from an Attorneys General Conference speech on March 13, 1998 visible on C-SPAN here , with the quote starting at 1:28:15. When talking about predators, Biden is not specifically talking about the African American community. A search of the transcript, which can be found under the video, did not reveal any mention of this.

Biden says at 1:28:15: “Let’s at least see if we can agree in general terms of the numbers here. There’s a couple million kids out there that are at risk. There’s about 600,000 of them that have been convicted of a crime, been in the system of a non-violent crime, and been convicted for the first time.”

Then he adds: “There’s about a 100,000 of them if you want to be rhetorically extreme about it, who are the predators. There’s 100,000 real bad apples out there. A 100,000 of the kids you read about on the front page of the newspaper every day.”

1993 FOOTAGE AND 1993 CRIME BILL

In another clip in these Facebook claims, Biden says: “Unless we do something about that cadre of young people, tens of thousands of them, born out of wedlock, without parents, without supervision, without any structure, without any conscience developing. A portion of them will become the predators 15 years from now and Madam President, we have predators on our streets. They are beyond the pale, many of those people. We have no choice but to take them out of society.” The clip includes four different cuts from the original video.

The original video is from November 1993, where Biden was speaking on the senate floor in support of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. ( here ) The bill has been criticized for leading to the mass incarceration of Black Americans. More information about this can be found in a Brookings Institute analysis here .

Biden talked about how those involved in multiple violent crimes should be taken out of society for the safety of others. In the speech at the three-minute mark, he makes it clear that those who are first time or nonviolent offenders should be diverted from the system and go into treatment.

CNN reported that a spokesman for Biden said in 2019, that Biden’s strong rhetoric for the bill was in response to the high violent crime rates at the time ( here ). Biden has been criticized for his role in helping pass the bill when he was a U.S. Senator ( here ).

The 1994 crime bill was criticized for having disproportionately affected the Black community ( here , here ). Signed into law by then president Bill Clinton, it greatly increased funding for the construction of new federal prisons and included a ‘three strikes’ provision, which required a mandatory life sentence for a person guilty of committing a severe, violent felony after two previous convictions ( here ).

In 2019, Reuters reported that studies show incarceration rates steadily increased in the United States from the early 1970s to around 2010, and the 1994 bill was part of the “tough on crime” movement of that era that led to more prison sentences here . The bill has since been criticized because the minimum mandatory sentences it established led to more Black men being locked up ( here ).

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.05 million prisoners were held in federal or state facilities in 1994. By 2014, it was 1.56 million. That year, 6 percent of all Black men in their 30s were in prison, a rate six times higher than that of white men of the same age ( here ).

In the Oct. 15 ABC town hall, a Republican voter asked Biden what his views on the bill that caused “prejudice against minorities” were today ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLgzviEziWE ). Biden responded by saying the bill had support from the Black Caucus and every Black mayor and had many rules in it that “turned out to be both bad and good”. When asked whether it was a mistake to support the bill, Biden said it was. His full answer can be seen www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLgzviEziWE .

More on the 1994 Crime Bill is visible in a Vox explainer here .

SUPER PREDATOR AND TERMINOLOGY

Biden doesn’t explicitly mention the Black community or use the term super predator in these clips. His use of the term predator may trigger a valid connection, however, to Hillary Clinton’s use of super predator and its subsequent association with minorities.

Hillary Clinton spoke in support of the same 1994 crime bill, which can be seen in a 2006 speech visible on C-SPAN at the 26:20 mark here . In the clip, Clinton is discussing kids involved in gangs and connected to large drug cartels.

She said: “Just as in a previous generation, we had an organized effort against the mob. We need to take these people on. They are often connected to big drug cartels; they are not just gangs of kids anymore. They are often the kinds of kids that are called super predators. No conscience, no empathy. We can talk about why they ended up that way, but first we have to bring them to heel.”

Though Clinton did not directly refer to race, the use of the term super predator is widely considered a harmful choice of diction in the 1990s war on drugs with its racial subtext (see further reading on this here , here , here .

In February 2016, Clinton said she regretted her language after criticism from activists of the Black Lives Matter movement ( here ).

In 2015, Bill Clinton said he regretted signing the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act into law because it contributed to the high incarceration rate of Black people for nonviolent crimes. ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Joe Biden did not use the term super predators but predators. Hillary Clinton referred to super predators in 1996 and later said she regretted having done so.

