Fact check: Fabricated quote by Hillary Clinton about Trump running for office 

Social media users have been sharing an image online that attributes a quote to Hillary Clinton about Trump running for office. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen here and here .

One image reads, “Too funny not to post. HAHAHAHAHAA Hillary Clinton in 2013: “I Would Like To See People Like Donald Trump Run For Office. They’re Honest And Can’t Be Bought” (She got Her Wish)”

The quote originated from a now-deleted article on a now-deleted website called therightists.com ( here://therightists.com/hillary-clinton-in-2013-i-would-like-to-see-people-like-donald-trump-run-for-office-theyre-honest-and-cant-be-bought/ ). The “About Us ” page of the website describes it as a mixture of real news and satire: “This is HYBRID site of news and satire. part of our stories already happens, part, not yet. NOT all of our stories are true!” ( archive.vn/1dFo2 ) While it doesn’t specify whether the article about Clinton was written as a real news or satire, it appears to be the latter.

The article refers to a speech Clinton made at the Builders and Innovators Summit by Goldman Sachs on October 19, 2013, the transcript of which was released in a series of emails from John Podesta by Wikileaks. Clinton’s campaign did not release these transcripts of her speeches ( here ) and the campaign also refused to confirm the authenticity of the documents released by Wikileaks. ( here ).

This document does exist and is available to download here (View source > download raw source > open email > 3rd attachment for oct 29 transcript). The transcript does not include the quote in the claim.

The most similar quote to the claim in the email is in the following answer Clinton gave in response to a question from an attendee: “You know, I would like to see more successful business people run for office. I really would like to see that because I do think, you know, you don’t have to have 30 billion, but you have a certain level of freedom.”

Clinton does not mention Donald Trump in this exchange or in the rest of the transcript. The article appears to have embellished what Clinton said in the speech and fabricated the part about Trump.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Hillary Clinton said she would like to see Donald Trump run for office.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .