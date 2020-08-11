Fact check: False Hitler quote on “World War 3”

Some social media users have been sharing a quote misattributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler with his alleged view on the start of “World War 3”. The posts claim that Hitler considered America’s Black citizens the “true Hebrews” and further claim that Hitler’s death would prompt a new global conflict. This is inaccurate.

The posts on social media provide no source for the quotation.

Online, the quote surfaced in the 2016 book “Jerusalem” by Dennine Barnett, which cites Robert Edwin Herzstein’s “The Nazis” as its original source bit.ly/33N5gQb .

This quotation, however, does not appear in Herzstein’s text ( here ).

The quote on social media also shows up in the 2018 book “The Hidden Treasure That Lies in Plain Sight 4: The Day of the Lord and the End of America” by Jeremy Shorter ( bit.ly/2XS7o5r ).

Shorter provides no source in his book for the quotation.

Shorter’s author biography indicates his connection to the Biblical Hebrew Israelites movement and Israelites Unite, an organization dedicated to teaching about “the culture of Negros in America and the 12 tribes of the Bible” ( here ).

The Biblical Hebrew Israelites movement has roots in Black Judaism, and the idea that America’s emancipated slaves were the “true Hebrews” ( here ). The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that the movement has a complicated history, with some of its sects enacting hateful and racist practices ( here ).

There is no evidence that the quotation attributed to Hitler is genuine, while existing evidence does not back up the assertion that Hitler considered Black people the “true Hebrews.”

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Black individuals faced targeted persecution by the Nazis, despite being a relatively small population in Germany prior to the 1930s ( here ).

The Holocaust Encyclopedia notes that though the Nazis did not have an explicit plan to eliminate African Germans, they were seen as a threat to the purity of the Germanic race. The entry highlights that in Hitler’s biography “Mein Kampf”, he wrote that “the Jews had brought the Negroes into the Rhineland with the clear aim of ruining the hated white race by the necessarily-resulting bastardization.”

An unknown number of Afro-Germans were forcefully sterilized and subjected to medical experiments, while others “disappeared” ( here ).

VERDICT

False. This quote is incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.