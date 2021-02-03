Fact check: 'H&M' sweatshirt has been digitally altered

An image circulating on social media allegedly shows an H&M hoodie that says “Koolest Kid in the Klan”. This photo, however, has been digitally altered to include the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) reference.

Facebook posts with this claim can be seen here , here , and here .

The image is a doctored screengrab of the clothing retailer H&M’s website, showing a boy with a white sweatshirt that says “Koolest Kid in the Klan” and has been circulating in meme pages since at least 2018 ( here , here ).

While some users acknowledge the image has been doctored, others appear to interpret the content as authentic, with comments such as: “I’m over h&m they been sending shots for years” ( here ), “And they back at it again, somebody needs to suspend their whole marketing team” ( here ) and “But yall still shopping at H&M. They stay disrespecting our people” ( here ).

A reverse search of the photograph ( here ) brought up images of the same child in other apparel and e-commerce websites wearing the same sweatshirt but with different designs ( here ).

Reuters did not find any evidence that the fashion group ever merchandized this product, which would have likely received press coverage. For example, as reported by Reuters here and other outlets ( here , here ), in January 2018 one of their advertisements was widely criticized for being racist. The ad featured a black child modeling a sweatshirt with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”. At the time, H&M apologized and said it had removed it from all its marketing.

“This is a fake photo,” an H&M spokesperson told Reuters. “We were upset and sad to see this as it goes against everything we stand for.”

VERDICT

Altered. The sweatshirt in this image has been doctored to include a reference to the KKK.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .