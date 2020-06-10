Fact check: Police horse uninjured in London protest, didn’t die of heart failure

Some social media users have wrongly claimed that a police horse used by a mounted police officer attending an anti-racism protest in London has died of heart failure.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The posts can be seen ( here , here , here , here and here ).

“Sadly the horse that was attacked on Whitehall has passed away of heart failure,” reads a caption alongside the post, referring to the London district where the British government offices are located.

The posts incorporate a low-resolution version of a Press Association photograph, which can be seen here . The picture dates from June 6 and the caption reads: “A bicycle is thrown at mounted police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London”.

During the June 6 protest, a police officer suffered injuries after falling from her horse, which then bolted and knocked over another woman ( here ).

However, the Metropolitan Police said reports of the horse’s death were false.

“The horse, which was uninjured, made its way back to the nearby stables,” a police spokesman said in an email.

VERDICT

False. The Metropolitan Police denied that a horse died of heart failure after an incident during a London anti-racism protest, saying the animal was uninjured.

