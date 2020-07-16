Fact check: ‘No pandemic’ claim attributed to UK hospital consultant is false

A piece of text attributed to an anonymous A&E (Accident and Emergency) consultant, purportedly based in Surrey, England, has been shared widely on social media. The text contains several allegations about the UK response to COVID-19. These claims have been denied by the National Health Service. The post also claims there has been “no pandemic” in the UK, which is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The lengthy text has been posted by multiple Facebook users, with some versions shared hundreds of times (here, here here) as of July 16, 2020.

The text includes the line: “In my opinion, and that of many of my colleagues, there has been no Covid Pandemic, certainly not in the Surrey region and I have heard from other colleagues this picture is the same throughout the country”. It further adds: “There has been no pandemic and this goes a long way to explain why figures for the UK are so much higher than anywhere else in Europe.”

In the most recent weekly COVID-19 surveillance report published by Public Health England (PHE) (here) there were 33,064 cases of COVID-19 recorded in South East England, which includes Surrey, and 5,247 deaths for the period from January 30 to July 7. Across the whole of England for the same period there were 246,386 cases and 39,815 deaths.

Statistics from PHE also show daily excess deaths in England across the year to date [figure 32] (here). These figures show that for 10 weeks in 2020 there were significant excess deaths, outside the margin of error, in England. The figures also show significant excess deaths for nine weeks in South East England [tables 5a and 5b].

In a statement made to the British public on March 12, 2020, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the "global pandemic" of COVID-19 was the "worst public health crisis for a generation" (here ).

On July 7, 2020, Reuters reported that the United Kingdom’s suspected COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 55,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world (here ).

In addition to falsely suggesting the UK faced no pandemic, the post makes various other claims regarding hospital capacity, ambulance use, death certificates and face mask use by hospital staff.

A spokesperson for the NHS told Reuters: “The content and claims made within this social media post are not recognised by the local NHS and it is absolutely right that it has now been removed by Facebook as part of their role in stopping the spread of misinformation and harmful content about COVID-19.” This statement was supported by South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

VERDICT

False. The claims made in this text have been refuted by the NHS and ambulance services and are not supported by official statistics for COVID-19-related cases and deaths in England.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .