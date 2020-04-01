False claim: Saint Luke's Hospital notice advises consuming alcoholic beverages to reduce coronavirus risk

Social media users have shared an image online seemingly showing a letter from Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri. It is dated March 7, 2020. ( here )

The letter reads: “After extensive research, our findings show that consuming alcoholic beverages may help reduce the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus; COVID-19. Vodka is the most recommended for drinking, cleaning and sanitizing.”

The letter is signed “Kansas City” and does not include the name of a spokesperson for the hospital or a doctor. It includes the Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City name, logo and a signed stamp.

Saint Luke's Hospital publicly addressed the letter on its website and confirmed it is fake. ( here )

Lindsay Stich, a spokesperson for the hospital, told Reuters, “The letter circulating is definitely a fake and the information is not true. Vodka and tequila have no impact on the coronavirus. The best thing you can do is wash your hands and practice good health etiquette such as making sure you stay home when you are sick.”

The hospital explained that it urges people to follow the CDC's guidelines on the coronavirus, listing guidance points including practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth on its website here .

Reuters previously wrote about the false claim that vodka can be used as a disinfectant, as it does not contain high enough alcohol by volume to effectively kill many viruses ( here ). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains why lower alcohol concentration is less desirable: “Many studies have found that sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60–95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration or non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers without 60-95% alcohol 1) may not work equally well for many types of germs; and 2) merely reduce the growth of germs rather than kill them outright.”( here ).

Consuming alcoholic beverages like vodka will not reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus. This myth is addressed by the World Health Organization (WHO)( here ).

VERDICT

False: this letter is not authentic, consuming alcoholic beverages will not reduce the risk of the coronavirus

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .