Fact check: Dallas Children’s Medical Center was not set on fire during protests

Users on social media are falsely claiming a children’s hospital in Dallas, Texas was set on fire over the weekend. Protests have taken place across the U.S. over the past week over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after police arrested him in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

The claims don’t name a specific hospital, but some comments point to “Children’s” or “Children’s Medical Center” in Dallas. A spokesperson for the Children’s Medical Center Dallas told Reuters this was untrue. Reuters found no evidence of any other children’s hospital being set on fire in Dallas amidst the recent demonstrations.

“Children’s Health and its facilities have not been impacted by protests in Dallas. The area around our facilities are patrolled frequently by our security teams and Dallas police. The safety of our patients, their families and our team members continue to be our top priority,” a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

Most of the iterations of the claim feature a screenshot of a post visible here which has since been edited to remove the reference to “Dallas”.

Reuters was unable to find the original iterations of these images, but the photos are the same as those featured in a false claim – also debunked by Reuters – that the Nationwide Children’s hospital and the Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio were set on fire during the protests. (here)

False. The Children’s Medical Center Dallas was not set on fire during protests over the weekend.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .