Fact check: Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis was not set on fire during protests

Users on social media are falsely claiming the Riley Hospital for Children was set on fire in Indianapolis, where demonstrations took place over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after police arrested him in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim are visible here , here , here and here

A spokesperson for Riley Hospital for Children confirmed to Reuters via email that these claims are false.

According to local outlet WishTV.com, officials also debunked claims about alleged damage to other hospitals in Indianapolis during the protests, including the Methodist and the IU Health University hospitals ( here ).

Similar false claims on hospitals being set on fire in Texas and Ohio have appeared in recent days during demonstrations across the United States over George Floyd’s death ( here , reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-hospital-dallas-fire/fact-check-dallas-childrens-medical-center-was-not-set-on-fire-during-protests-idUSKBN2392AT ).

Demonstrations in Indianapolis started on May 29, 2020. According to local media Indystar, violence and riots erupted over the weekend ( here )

Dozens of cities across the U.S. remain under curfews at a level not seen since riots following the 1968 assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The National Guard has been deployed in 23 states and Washington, D.C. ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Riley Hospital for Children in Indiana was not set on fire during protests over the weekend.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here