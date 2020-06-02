Fact check: Hospitals in Ohio were not set on fire during protests

Users on social media are falsely claiming the Grant Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s hospital were set on fire during demonstrations in Columbus, Ohio, over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after police arrested him in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Spokespeople for both the OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and the Nationwide Children´s Hospital told Reuters this allegation is untrue.

Most of the iterations of the claim feature a blurry picture of Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion of Nationwide Children’s Hospital with black smoke billowing from behind it ( archive.vn/iDaS2 ). A similar angle of the building is visible on Google Maps ( bit.ly/36U6wQR ) taken prior to its inauguration earlier this year ( here ).

Reuters was unable to locate the original source of the photographs featured in these posts.

The claim might have stemmed from a fire in the vicinity of the hospitals reported on May 31, 2020 ( here , here ). Local news reported the fire was considered suspicious and possibly related to overnight protests ( here ).

Some iterations of the claim ( here ) misleadingly feature a photograph from a smaller fire near Grant Medical Center. ( bit.ly/3gLufqU ). According to a local media report here firefighters responded to the fire at Oak and Fifth streets on May 30, 2020 around 9:35 p.m. , near where the protests were held. Images of the scene after the fire are visible youtu.be/zOdMtggYDTQ?t=65 .

While multiple fires possibly related to protests were registered in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend (here), it is untrue that these incidents affected hospitals.

VERDICT

False. The Grant Medical Center and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio were not set on fire.

