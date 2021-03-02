Fact Check: The American Journal of Medicine has not endorsed hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A Facebook post which erroneously says that the American Journal of Medicine (AJM) reported that hydroxychloroquine can “cure” COVID-19, is contradicted by a recent response by the AJM which explicitly says that such claims are inaccurate and that studies show the treatment does “more harm than good.”

The post (example here) reads: “The American Journal of Medicine now reports that hydroxychloroquine does in fact counter and cure COVID 19”.

On Feb. 17, the AJM explicitly responded to claims by the government of Brazil that the AJM had shown hydroxychloroquine can prevent or treat COVID-19. They wrote: “nothing could be further from the truth.

“The AJM is neither a regulatory agency nor an arbiter of political and scientific disputes. The AJM is a vehicle of communication employed by scientists and clinicians to report information that is potentially useful to physicians throughout the world. It is completely inaccurate to claim that the AJM has endorsed a therapeutic intervention.” (here)

The AJM also said that while some early lab studies had suggested some possible therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, “Subsequently, a number of these agents, including HCQ, have been shown to be ineffective or harmful in preventing or treating infection with SARS-CoV-2”.

While the AJM has recently published a letter written by a scientist in support of the use of hydroxychloroquine ((here), so too has it published criticisms. One recently published letter cites studies that show “significantly increased mortality” in patients given hydroxychloroquine treatments (here). The AJM had previously published a piece of commentary from scientists saying that a moratorium on prescriptions for the drug was urgently needed (here).

VERDICT

False. The American Journal of Medicine has explicitly denied it has endorsed hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

